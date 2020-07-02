Rent Calculator
410 Estelle
410 Estelle
410 Estelle Street
Location
410 Estelle Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex house completely remodeled in 2012: New wiring/ plumbing. Freshly repainted & new flooring. Hot area 1 block from the new Harrisburg Metro rail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 Estelle have any available units?
410 Estelle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 410 Estelle currently offering any rent specials?
410 Estelle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Estelle pet-friendly?
No, 410 Estelle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 410 Estelle offer parking?
Yes, 410 Estelle offers parking.
Does 410 Estelle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Estelle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Estelle have a pool?
No, 410 Estelle does not have a pool.
Does 410 Estelle have accessible units?
No, 410 Estelle does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Estelle have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Estelle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Estelle have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Estelle does not have units with air conditioning.
