Home
Houston, TX
409 Grace Street - B
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:07 AM
1 of 9
409 Grace Street - B
409 Grace St
No Longer Available
Location
409 Grace St, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward
Amenities
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALL BILLS PAID!!! Small studio w/ window AC. Located in beautiful EADO and walking distance to light rail. Off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Grace Street - B have any available units?
409 Grace Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 409 Grace Street - B have?
Some of 409 Grace Street - B's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 409 Grace Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
409 Grace Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Grace Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Grace Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 409 Grace Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 409 Grace Street - B offers parking.
Does 409 Grace Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Grace Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Grace Street - B have a pool?
No, 409 Grace Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 409 Grace Street - B have accessible units?
No, 409 Grace Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Grace Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Grace Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
