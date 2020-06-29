Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 406 St Joseph Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
406 St Joseph Pkwy
Last updated January 21 2020 at 9:38 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
406 St Joseph Pkwy
406 Saint Joseph Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
406 Saint Joseph Parkway, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Moving for work. Looking for someone or group to stay longterm until the end of the lease on July 31st. Price negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 406 St Joseph Pkwy have any available units?
406 St Joseph Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 406 St Joseph Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
406 St Joseph Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 St Joseph Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 406 St Joseph Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 406 St Joseph Pkwy offer parking?
No, 406 St Joseph Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 406 St Joseph Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 St Joseph Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 St Joseph Pkwy have a pool?
No, 406 St Joseph Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 406 St Joseph Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 406 St Joseph Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 406 St Joseph Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 St Joseph Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 St Joseph Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 St Joseph Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Abbey at Briargrove Park, The
1202 Seagler Rd
Houston, TX 77042
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Circle at Point Park
8727 Point Park Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston