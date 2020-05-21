All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4043 Washington Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4043 Washington Ave.
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

4043 Washington Ave.

4043 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4043 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully maintained condo located in the highly sought after Post Oak Condo Community, fully furnished with designer furniture and finishes. Lots of natural light, spacious living area, wood floors,granite counters, with tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with sitting area and ample counter space in the bathroom with double sinks. On site security nights, weekends and holidays Conveniently located from Downtown Houston, Memorial Park, and Uptown Houston. Reserved Covered Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 Washington Ave. have any available units?
4043 Washington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 Washington Ave. have?
Some of 4043 Washington Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 Washington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4043 Washington Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 Washington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4043 Washington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4043 Washington Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4043 Washington Ave. offers parking.
Does 4043 Washington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4043 Washington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 Washington Ave. have a pool?
No, 4043 Washington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4043 Washington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4043 Washington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 Washington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4043 Washington Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Bella Capri
6030 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St
Houston, TX 77030
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston