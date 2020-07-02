All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
/
4040 San Felipe Street
Last updated January 19 2020 at 9:23 PM

4040 San Felipe Street

4040 San Felipe Street · No Longer Available
Location

4040 San Felipe Street, Houston, TX 77027
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Located inside the 610 Loop in the highly desired River Oaks District. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath is the perfect place to call home. The home features rich hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. Kitchen is spacious, and has extra cabinet and counter space. Enjoy spending time outside on your private balcony, or in one of the 2 beautifully landscaped courtyards. The property has a 24 hour attendant, two swimming pools, and walking paths through each courtyard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in the lease. Conveniently located near world class shopping, dining and the newly renovated Memorial Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 San Felipe Street have any available units?
4040 San Felipe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 San Felipe Street have?
Some of 4040 San Felipe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 San Felipe Street currently offering any rent specials?
4040 San Felipe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 San Felipe Street pet-friendly?
No, 4040 San Felipe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4040 San Felipe Street offer parking?
No, 4040 San Felipe Street does not offer parking.
Does 4040 San Felipe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4040 San Felipe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 San Felipe Street have a pool?
Yes, 4040 San Felipe Street has a pool.
Does 4040 San Felipe Street have accessible units?
No, 4040 San Felipe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 San Felipe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4040 San Felipe Street has units with dishwashers.

