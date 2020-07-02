4040 San Felipe Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Located inside the 610 Loop in the highly desired River Oaks District. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath is the perfect place to call home. The home features rich hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. Kitchen is spacious, and has extra cabinet and counter space. Enjoy spending time outside on your private balcony, or in one of the 2 beautifully landscaped courtyards. The property has a 24 hour attendant, two swimming pools, and walking paths through each courtyard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in the lease. Conveniently located near world class shopping, dining and the newly renovated Memorial Park.