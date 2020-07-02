All apartments in Houston
4036 Center
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

4036 Center

4036 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

4036 Center Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
Corner Townhome with lots of windows! Very well kept, new carpet and paint. New AC.
Walking distance to many things.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 Center have any available units?
4036 Center doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4036 Center currently offering any rent specials?
4036 Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 Center pet-friendly?
No, 4036 Center is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4036 Center offer parking?
No, 4036 Center does not offer parking.
Does 4036 Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 Center have a pool?
No, 4036 Center does not have a pool.
Does 4036 Center have accessible units?
No, 4036 Center does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 Center have units with dishwashers?
No, 4036 Center does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4036 Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4036 Center has units with air conditioning.

