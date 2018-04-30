All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:41 AM

4031 Baden St

4031 Baden Street · No Longer Available
Location

4031 Baden Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE3487004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Baden St have any available units?
4031 Baden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4031 Baden St currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Baden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Baden St pet-friendly?
No, 4031 Baden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4031 Baden St offer parking?
No, 4031 Baden St does not offer parking.
Does 4031 Baden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 Baden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Baden St have a pool?
No, 4031 Baden St does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Baden St have accessible units?
No, 4031 Baden St does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Baden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4031 Baden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4031 Baden St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4031 Baden St does not have units with air conditioning.

