Houston, TX
4031 Baden St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:41 AM
4031 Baden St
4031 Baden Street
No Longer Available
Location
4031 Baden Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3487004)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4031 Baden St have any available units?
4031 Baden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4031 Baden St currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Baden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Baden St pet-friendly?
No, 4031 Baden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4031 Baden St offer parking?
No, 4031 Baden St does not offer parking.
Does 4031 Baden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 Baden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Baden St have a pool?
No, 4031 Baden St does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Baden St have accessible units?
No, 4031 Baden St does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Baden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4031 Baden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4031 Baden St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4031 Baden St does not have units with air conditioning.
