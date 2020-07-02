Rent Calculator
403 S.Calhoun
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:45 AM
403 S.Calhoun
403 Calhoun Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
403 Calhoun Road, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4841904)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 403 S.Calhoun have any available units?
403 S.Calhoun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 403 S.Calhoun currently offering any rent specials?
403 S.Calhoun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 S.Calhoun pet-friendly?
No, 403 S.Calhoun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 403 S.Calhoun offer parking?
No, 403 S.Calhoun does not offer parking.
Does 403 S.Calhoun have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 S.Calhoun does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 S.Calhoun have a pool?
No, 403 S.Calhoun does not have a pool.
Does 403 S.Calhoun have accessible units?
No, 403 S.Calhoun does not have accessible units.
Does 403 S.Calhoun have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 S.Calhoun does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 S.Calhoun have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 S.Calhoun does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
