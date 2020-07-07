All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4019 Rose Mary Bend

Location

4019 Rose Mary Bend, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Rose Mary Bend have any available units?
4019 Rose Mary Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4019 Rose Mary Bend currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Rose Mary Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Rose Mary Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Rose Mary Bend is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Rose Mary Bend offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Rose Mary Bend offers parking.
Does 4019 Rose Mary Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Rose Mary Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Rose Mary Bend have a pool?
No, 4019 Rose Mary Bend does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Rose Mary Bend have accessible units?
No, 4019 Rose Mary Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Rose Mary Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Rose Mary Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 Rose Mary Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 Rose Mary Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

