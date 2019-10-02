All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4014 Cedar Forest Drive

4014 Cedar Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4014 Cedar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,184 sf home is located in Humble, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Cedar Forest Drive have any available units?
4014 Cedar Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 Cedar Forest Drive have?
Some of 4014 Cedar Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Cedar Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Cedar Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Cedar Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Cedar Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Cedar Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Cedar Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 4014 Cedar Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Cedar Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Cedar Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 4014 Cedar Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Cedar Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4014 Cedar Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Cedar Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Cedar Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

