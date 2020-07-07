All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 30 2020 at 11:39 AM

4011 Rose Mary Bend

4011 Rose Mary Bend · No Longer Available
Location

4011 Rose Mary Bend, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1700.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Rose Mary Bend have any available units?
4011 Rose Mary Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 Rose Mary Bend have?
Some of 4011 Rose Mary Bend's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Rose Mary Bend currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Rose Mary Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Rose Mary Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Rose Mary Bend is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Rose Mary Bend offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Rose Mary Bend offers parking.
Does 4011 Rose Mary Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Rose Mary Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Rose Mary Bend have a pool?
No, 4011 Rose Mary Bend does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Rose Mary Bend have accessible units?
No, 4011 Rose Mary Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Rose Mary Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Rose Mary Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

