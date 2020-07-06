All apartments in Houston
4011 Gramercy Street

4011 Gramercy Street · No Longer Available
Location

4011 Gramercy Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Breathtaking, free standing home in highly desirable location! Outstanding floor plan w/1st floor living, impeccable 2nd floor bedrooms & baths, 3rd floor flex space w/full bath. Stunning windows, high ceilings, crown molding. Beautiful hardwoods throughout 1st floor & 2nd floor hallway. Elegant dining room opposite impressive staircase w/custom runner. Delightful island kitchen w/amazing cabinets, SS appliances & porcelain floors. Charming family room w/fireplace & adjoining half bath. Sunroom with French doors leading to private back patio. Spacious master bedroom w/superb ceiling & sitting room. Luxurious master bath w/double sinks, vanity, jetted tub, separate shower & amazing closets w/built ins (his 11x6, hers 12x9). Lovely guest bedrooms & updated baths w/granite & mosaic backsplash. Large 2nd floor laundry room. Grand 3rd floor flex room w/nook & private full bath is perfect space for nanny/guest quarters or game room. Top rated schools & walkability score A++. NEVER FLOODED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Gramercy Street have any available units?
4011 Gramercy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 Gramercy Street have?
Some of 4011 Gramercy Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Gramercy Street currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Gramercy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Gramercy Street pet-friendly?
No, 4011 Gramercy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4011 Gramercy Street offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Gramercy Street offers parking.
Does 4011 Gramercy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Gramercy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Gramercy Street have a pool?
No, 4011 Gramercy Street does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Gramercy Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4011 Gramercy Street has accessible units.
Does 4011 Gramercy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 Gramercy Street has units with dishwashers.

