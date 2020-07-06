4011 Gramercy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room on-site laundry parking garage

Breathtaking, free standing home in highly desirable location! Outstanding floor plan w/1st floor living, impeccable 2nd floor bedrooms & baths, 3rd floor flex space w/full bath. Stunning windows, high ceilings, crown molding. Beautiful hardwoods throughout 1st floor & 2nd floor hallway. Elegant dining room opposite impressive staircase w/custom runner. Delightful island kitchen w/amazing cabinets, SS appliances & porcelain floors. Charming family room w/fireplace & adjoining half bath. Sunroom with French doors leading to private back patio. Spacious master bedroom w/superb ceiling & sitting room. Luxurious master bath w/double sinks, vanity, jetted tub, separate shower & amazing closets w/built ins (his 11x6, hers 12x9). Lovely guest bedrooms & updated baths w/granite & mosaic backsplash. Large 2nd floor laundry room. Grand 3rd floor flex room w/nook & private full bath is perfect space for nanny/guest quarters or game room. Top rated schools & walkability score A++. NEVER FLOODED.