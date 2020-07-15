All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:05 AM

4011 Galveston - 53

4011 Galveston Road · No Longer Available
Location

4011 Galveston Road, Houston, TX 77017
Park Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Garden Apartments at the intersection of Old Galveston Rd and Park Place.
All Bills Paid- Laundry Facility on-site, swimming pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have any available units?
4011 Galveston - 53 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4011 Galveston - 53 currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Galveston - 53 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Galveston - 53 pet-friendly?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 offer parking?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 does not offer parking.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have a pool?
Yes, 4011 Galveston - 53 has a pool.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have accessible units?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 does not have units with air conditioning.
