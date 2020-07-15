Rent Calculator
4011 Galveston - 53
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4011 Galveston - 53
4011 Galveston Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4011 Galveston Road, Houston, TX 77017
Park Place
Amenities
on-site laundry
all utils included
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Garden Apartments at the intersection of Old Galveston Rd and Park Place.
All Bills Paid- Laundry Facility on-site, swimming pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have any available units?
4011 Galveston - 53 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4011 Galveston - 53 currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Galveston - 53 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Galveston - 53 pet-friendly?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 offer parking?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 does not offer parking.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have a pool?
Yes, 4011 Galveston - 53 has a pool.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have accessible units?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4011 Galveston - 53 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4011 Galveston - 53 does not have units with air conditioning.
