All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4003 Farmer St., Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4003 Farmer St., Unit B
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:31 AM

4003 Farmer St., Unit B

4003 Farmer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4003 Farmer Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 2 bedroom 1 bathroom one side of a duplex. Neutral paint and vinyl wood flooring throughout.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4790076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Farmer St., Unit B have any available units?
4003 Farmer St., Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4003 Farmer St., Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Farmer St., Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Farmer St., Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 Farmer St., Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4003 Farmer St., Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Farmer St., Unit B offers parking.
Does 4003 Farmer St., Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Farmer St., Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Farmer St., Unit B have a pool?
No, 4003 Farmer St., Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Farmer St., Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4003 Farmer St., Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Farmer St., Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 Farmer St., Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Farmer St., Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 Farmer St., Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd
Houston, TX 77070
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St
Houston, TX 77008
Montebello Gardens
6401 Winsome Lane
Houston, TX 77057
Jackson Hill
320 Jackson Hill St
Houston, TX 77007
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston