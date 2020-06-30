Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3942 King St.
3942 King St
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:16 AM
1 of 1
3942 King St
3942 King Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3942 King Street, Houston, TX 77026
Trinity - Houston Gardens
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NoHo Bungalows - Property Id: 98102
Newly renovated mid-century modern bungalow
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98102
Property Id 98102
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4817415)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3942 King St have any available units?
3942 King St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3942 King St have?
Some of 3942 King St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3942 King St currently offering any rent specials?
3942 King St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3942 King St pet-friendly?
No, 3942 King St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3942 King St offer parking?
No, 3942 King St does not offer parking.
Does 3942 King St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3942 King St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3942 King St have a pool?
No, 3942 King St does not have a pool.
Does 3942 King St have accessible units?
No, 3942 King St does not have accessible units.
Does 3942 King St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3942 King St has units with dishwashers.
