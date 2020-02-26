Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3938 King St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3938 King St
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3938 King St
3938 King Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3938 King Street, Houston, TX 77026
Trinity - Houston Gardens
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NoHo Bungalows - Property Id: 98098
Newly renovated mid-century bungalow
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98098
Property Id 98098
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4911003)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3938 King St have any available units?
3938 King St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3938 King St have?
Some of 3938 King St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3938 King St currently offering any rent specials?
3938 King St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3938 King St pet-friendly?
No, 3938 King St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3938 King St offer parking?
No, 3938 King St does not offer parking.
Does 3938 King St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3938 King St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3938 King St have a pool?
No, 3938 King St does not have a pool.
Does 3938 King St have accessible units?
No, 3938 King St does not have accessible units.
Does 3938 King St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3938 King St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
Estates at Avenstar Apartments
10950 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Oak Falls Apartment Homes
4545 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77388
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St
Houston, TX 77008
Camden Post Oak
1200 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston