3930 Law Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:32 AM
3930 Law Street
3930 Law Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3930 Law Street, Houston, TX 77005
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Move in ready 2 bedroom, one bath with carport. Refinished original hardwood floors, fresh paint and new blinds. Comes with refridgerator, and stackable washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3930 Law Street have any available units?
3930 Law Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3930 Law Street have?
Some of 3930 Law Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3930 Law Street currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Law Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Law Street pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Law Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3930 Law Street offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Law Street offers parking.
Does 3930 Law Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 Law Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Law Street have a pool?
No, 3930 Law Street does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Law Street have accessible units?
No, 3930 Law Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Law Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Law Street does not have units with dishwashers.
