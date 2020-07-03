All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3922 Maple Heights Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3922 Maple Heights Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:48 PM

3922 Maple Heights Drive

3922 Maple Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3922 Maple Heights Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 5/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Maple Heights Drive have any available units?
3922 Maple Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3922 Maple Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Maple Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Maple Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Maple Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Maple Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Maple Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 3922 Maple Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Maple Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Maple Heights Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3922 Maple Heights Drive has a pool.
Does 3922 Maple Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 3922 Maple Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Maple Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 Maple Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3922 Maple Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3922 Maple Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendera at Greenway
3400 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77027
Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
Chateaux Dupre
7900 Locke Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Palms on Westheimer
6425 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Tuam
3721 Tuam Street
Houston, TX 77004
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston