Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3916 Stassen
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:46 PM
3916 Stassen
3916 Stassen Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3916 Stassen Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just Outside the Loop - This home is ready for immediate move in. Close to freeways, NRG stadium, medical center. New homes being built in the area. Priced to lease quickly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3916 Stassen have any available units?
3916 Stassen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3916 Stassen currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Stassen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Stassen pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Stassen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3916 Stassen offer parking?
No, 3916 Stassen does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Stassen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Stassen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Stassen have a pool?
No, 3916 Stassen does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Stassen have accessible units?
No, 3916 Stassen does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Stassen have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 Stassen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 Stassen have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 Stassen does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
