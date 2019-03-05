All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3914 Ashton Drive

3914 Ashton Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3914 Ashton Park Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
9’ ceilings 8’ garage door with opener Luxurious vinyl plank floor on first floor 17x17 Emser ceramic tile in master bath floor and powder bath floor 13x13 Emser ceramic tile in secondary bathrooms and utility closet.
Shaw carpet in bedrooms and closets, Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, Oversized tile shower, Master bath with accent tile and glass door. Dual vanity sinks in master bath, Stainless Steel appliances, Stacking White washer and dryer. Ceiling fans with lights in family room and bedrooms, Delta plumbing fixtures, LED lighting throughout, Coach Lights, Shaker style cabinets, Granite Countertops, Garage Door openers
Covered back patios, full sod, full sprinkler, fenced back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 Ashton Drive have any available units?
3914 Ashton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 Ashton Drive have?
Some of 3914 Ashton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 Ashton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3914 Ashton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 Ashton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3914 Ashton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3914 Ashton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3914 Ashton Drive offers parking.
Does 3914 Ashton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 Ashton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 Ashton Drive have a pool?
No, 3914 Ashton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3914 Ashton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3914 Ashton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 Ashton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 Ashton Drive has units with dishwashers.

