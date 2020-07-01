All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:02 AM

3909 Barnes Street

3909 Barnes Street · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Barnes Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Come and check out this wonderful craftsman. The beautiful hardwood floors were just redone. New carpet throughout. The updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances. The outdoor space is wonderful with new deck. With a new high efficiency HVAC system this property will be as cool in temperature as it is in style

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Barnes Street have any available units?
3909 Barnes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Barnes Street have?
Some of 3909 Barnes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Barnes Street currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Barnes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Barnes Street pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Barnes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3909 Barnes Street offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Barnes Street offers parking.
Does 3909 Barnes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 Barnes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Barnes Street have a pool?
No, 3909 Barnes Street does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Barnes Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3909 Barnes Street has accessible units.
Does 3909 Barnes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Barnes Street has units with dishwashers.

