3909 Barnes Street, Houston, TX 77007 Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Come and check out this wonderful craftsman. The beautiful hardwood floors were just redone. New carpet throughout. The updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances. The outdoor space is wonderful with new deck. With a new high efficiency HVAC system this property will be as cool in temperature as it is in style
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3909 Barnes Street have any available units?
3909 Barnes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Barnes Street have?
Some of 3909 Barnes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Barnes Street currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Barnes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.