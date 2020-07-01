3909 Barnes Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Come and check out this wonderful craftsman. The beautiful hardwood floors were just redone. New carpet throughout. The updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances. The outdoor space is wonderful with new deck. With a new high efficiency HVAC system this property will be as cool in temperature as it is in style