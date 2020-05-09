All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3906 Rotman St. - 04.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3906 Rotman St. - 04
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

3906 Rotman St. - 04

3906 Rotman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3906 Rotman Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled apartment located in the historic East End (EaDo). Updated flooring and tons of natural lighting can be found throughout. Kitchen showcases new cabinetry with a full set of black appliances. Bedrooms are sized well and contain plenty of closet space. Close to the original Ninfa's on Navigation, Voodoo Queen and Moontower Inn. Hurry, this one's going to go quick! Close to UofH, Downtown, Med Center. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.
Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled apartment located in the historic East End (EaDo). Updated flooring and tons of natural lighting can be found throughout. Kitchen showcases new cabinetry with a full set of black appliances. Bedrooms are sized well and contain plenty of closet space. Close to the original Ninfa's on Navigation, Voodoo Queen and Moontower Inn. Hurry, this one's going to go quick! Close to UofH, Downtown, Med Center. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Rotman St. - 04 have any available units?
3906 Rotman St. - 04 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Rotman St. - 04 have?
Some of 3906 Rotman St. - 04's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Rotman St. - 04 currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Rotman St. - 04 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Rotman St. - 04 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Rotman St. - 04 is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Rotman St. - 04 offer parking?
No, 3906 Rotman St. - 04 does not offer parking.
Does 3906 Rotman St. - 04 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Rotman St. - 04 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Rotman St. - 04 have a pool?
No, 3906 Rotman St. - 04 does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Rotman St. - 04 have accessible units?
No, 3906 Rotman St. - 04 does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Rotman St. - 04 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Rotman St. - 04 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Stonewood
701 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Tuscany Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Rice Lofts
909 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston