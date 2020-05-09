3906 Rotman St. - 04

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled apartment located in the historic East End (EaDo). Updated flooring and tons of natural lighting can be found throughout. Kitchen showcases new cabinetry with a full set of black appliances. Bedrooms are sized well and contain plenty of closet space. Close to the original Ninfa's on Navigation, Voodoo Queen and Moontower Inn. Hurry, this one's going to go quick! Close to UofH, Downtown, Med Center. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.

Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled apartment located in the historic East End (EaDo). Updated flooring and tons of natural lighting can be found throughout. Kitchen showcases new cabinetry with a full set of black appliances. Bedrooms are sized well and contain plenty of closet space. Close to the original Ninfa's on Navigation, Voodoo Queen and Moontower Inn. Hurry, this one's going to go quick! Close to UofH, Downtown, Med Center. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.