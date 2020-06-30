Beautiful updated Kingwood home Sherwood Trails Neighborhood Great Backyard NEW Appliances Granite Counters Tile and Laminate throughout Call to see Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95385 Property Id 95385
(RLNE4636713)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3906 Prost Ct have any available units?
3906 Prost Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Prost Ct have?
Some of 3906 Prost Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Prost Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Prost Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Prost Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Prost Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Prost Ct offer parking?
No, 3906 Prost Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3906 Prost Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Prost Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Prost Ct have a pool?
No, 3906 Prost Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Prost Ct have accessible units?
No, 3906 Prost Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Prost Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 Prost Ct has units with dishwashers.
