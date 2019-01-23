3906 Ashton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

9’ ceilings 8’ garage door with opener Luxurious vinyl plank floor on first floor 17x17 Emser ceramic tile in master bath floor and powder bath floor 13x13 Emser ceramic tile in secondary bathrooms and utility closet.

Shaw carpet in bedrooms and closets, Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, Oversized tile shower, Master bath with accent tile and glass door. Dual vanity sinks in master bath, Stainless Steel appliances, Stacking White washer and dryer. Ceiling fans with lights in family room and bedrooms, Delta plumbing fixtures, LED lighting throughout, Coach Lights, Shaker style cabinets, Granite Countertops, Garage Door openers

Covered back patios, full sod, full sprinkler, fenced back yard