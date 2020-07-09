All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102

3900 Woodchase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3900 Woodchase Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely single-level home is full of amazing upgrades, one bedroom and one bathroom located in Meadowridge Condo, equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, air conditioner, washer and dryer, a beautiful fireplace, and a patio.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5760400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 have any available units?
3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 have?
Some of 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 offer parking?
No, 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 does not offer parking.
Does 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 have a pool?
No, 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr
Houston, TX 77047
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way
Houston, TX 77024
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston