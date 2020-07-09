3900 Woodchase Dr Apt 102

Amenities

This lovely single-level home is full of amazing upgrades, one bedroom and one bathroom located in Meadowridge Condo, equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, air conditioner, washer and dryer, a beautiful fireplace, and a patio.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



