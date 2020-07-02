3830 Main Street

Amenities
It’s time to slow down. Your days as a mysterious internal spy of intrigue and spendor are long past you. No more shady deals with foreign diplomats from countries with questionable human rights records. No more romantic clandestine late night trysts with soon-to-be married members of royal families. Also, no more getting shot at by black leather clad people on motorcycles.
No more private helicopter access. You get the idea, you’re going to have to slow down spend your days writing exciting spy novels, sipping on overpriced cocktails, and snap-chatting international royal family members from your sweet downtown Houston pool deck. The good times will be missed all right!
___________________________________________________________
Quick Notes
Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.
Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)
Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.
We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.
We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.
We are free to work with!
Apartments are pet friendly!
Tacos. Tacos are awesome.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Two Custom Hardwood Style Flooring Options
Two Granite Countertop Selections
Sleek Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Full-size Washer and Dryer
Under Mount Sinks in Kitchen and Bath Suites
Spacious En-suite Master Bath Design with Custom Framed Mirrors
Walk- In Shower
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Elegant Clubroom with Epicurean Demonstration Kitchen
24/7 Athletic Center outfitted with Cardio Theatre, Free Weights, Individual Weight Machines and Expresso Bike featuring Interactive Display Board
Professional Spinning Facility available for Reservation
Private Access Yoga Studio
Executive Business Lounge with Wi-Fi Access, Comfort Seating and Commercial Copy Center
Upper Level Indoor/Outdoor Lounge featuring Media & Entertainment Area
Resort Style Swimming Pool with Entertainment Seating, Tanning Ledges and Poolside Wireless Access
Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Grilling Areas
Interior Corridors with Direct Access Garage Parking
Social Calendar with Activities
24/7 Emergency Maintenance
Recycling Programs Available
____________________________________________________________
Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?
Yes, chances are you’re tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities “Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!” Listen, we get it. It doesn’t have to be like that. That’s why we are here. Taco Street Houston. We are in the business of finding people like you apartments. We are also super free to work with.