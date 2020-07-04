All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:14 AM

3819 Sun Valley Drive

3819 Sun Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Sun Valley Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
A gorgeous mid-century makeover with all the bells & whistles! Welcome to 3819 Sun Valley Drive, a 3-bedroom gem so conveniently located. Superb community with a sprawling yard and all new interiors. Featuring calacatta quartz counters, 12X24 linen-print tile, stainless steel appliance package *fridge included*, all new dual paned windows throughout & a NEW 8ft privacy fence in the backyard. An ideal layout w/ open concept living & kitchen, a home truly built for entertaining. Ideal separate utility room inside the home! Foundation work completed with recently poured driveway & newly built garage w/ a 2019 roof (charcoal color, includes a 30-year warranty). A never-been-flooded home that highlights lifestyle & convenience to all of Houston's major hubs. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Sun Valley Drive have any available units?
3819 Sun Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 Sun Valley Drive have?
Some of 3819 Sun Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Sun Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Sun Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Sun Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3819 Sun Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3819 Sun Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Sun Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 3819 Sun Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Sun Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Sun Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3819 Sun Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Sun Valley Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3819 Sun Valley Drive has accessible units.
Does 3819 Sun Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 Sun Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

