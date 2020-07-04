Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

A gorgeous mid-century makeover with all the bells & whistles! Welcome to 3819 Sun Valley Drive, a 3-bedroom gem so conveniently located. Superb community with a sprawling yard and all new interiors. Featuring calacatta quartz counters, 12X24 linen-print tile, stainless steel appliance package *fridge included*, all new dual paned windows throughout & a NEW 8ft privacy fence in the backyard. An ideal layout w/ open concept living & kitchen, a home truly built for entertaining. Ideal separate utility room inside the home! Foundation work completed with recently poured driveway & newly built garage w/ a 2019 roof (charcoal color, includes a 30-year warranty). A never-been-flooded home that highlights lifestyle & convenience to all of Houston's major hubs. Schedule your private showing today!