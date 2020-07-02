This beautifully remodeled house is in the growing area of Shepherd Forest! Features brand new tile flooring, cabinets, garage doors, granite counter tops. This large lot will be great for anyone to enjoy! Agent/Owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3818 Gardendale Drive have any available units?
3818 Gardendale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 Gardendale Drive have?
Some of 3818 Gardendale Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 Gardendale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Gardendale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.