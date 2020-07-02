All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3818 Gardendale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3818 Gardendale Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

3818 Gardendale Drive

3818 Gardendale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3818 Gardendale Drive, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully remodeled house is in the growing area of Shepherd Forest! Features brand new tile flooring, cabinets, garage doors, granite counter tops. This large lot will be great for anyone to enjoy! Agent/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 Gardendale Drive have any available units?
3818 Gardendale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 Gardendale Drive have?
Some of 3818 Gardendale Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 Gardendale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Gardendale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Gardendale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3818 Gardendale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3818 Gardendale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3818 Gardendale Drive offers parking.
Does 3818 Gardendale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 Gardendale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Gardendale Drive have a pool?
No, 3818 Gardendale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3818 Gardendale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3818 Gardendale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Gardendale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3818 Gardendale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Hanover BLVD Place
1770 South Post Oak Lane
Houston, TX 77056
North Park
90 Northpoint Drive
Houston, TX 77060
Wesley Gardens
8700 Gustine Ln
Houston, TX 77031
Century Galleria Lofts
3363 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009
Tuscany Park Apartments
1901 Augusta Drive
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston