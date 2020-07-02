All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3811 McDuffie Street - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3811 McDuffie Street - B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3811 McDuffie Street - B

3811 McDuffie St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3811 McDuffie St, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Charming and comfortable downstairs apartment unit that is perfect for a young couple looking for a place to stay in the Montrose area. The unit has fresh stained wood floor with brand new Refrigerator, Oven, Range Hood, and Microwave. Washing machine and dryer are included.

A must see unit.

Good financial incentive to successful applicants.
Very well maintained 2 Unit duplex in the heart of Montrose, physically right next to popular bar West Alabama Ice House and Tacos Tierra Caliente Truck. Quick access to major highways. Surrounded by single family homes and new condos.

* Monthly rent covers Water and Trash Service.
* Rent is paid through an online portal.
* Pet-friendly management.
* Large backyard for pet.
* Tenant reserved off-street parking are located on-site.

Located close to major schools, the rail, museums, downtown, midtown, medical center, and walking distance to H.E.B and local grocery "Trader Joe's" restaurants and bars. Did not flood during Hurricane Harvey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 McDuffie Street - B have any available units?
3811 McDuffie Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 McDuffie Street - B have?
Some of 3811 McDuffie Street - B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 McDuffie Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
3811 McDuffie Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 McDuffie Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 McDuffie Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 3811 McDuffie Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 3811 McDuffie Street - B offers parking.
Does 3811 McDuffie Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 McDuffie Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 McDuffie Street - B have a pool?
No, 3811 McDuffie Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 3811 McDuffie Street - B have accessible units?
No, 3811 McDuffie Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 McDuffie Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 McDuffie Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
Camden Plaza
3833 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Memorial
600 Nottingham Oaks Trl
Houston, TX 77079
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Village on the Parkway Apartments
1333 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston