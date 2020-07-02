3811 McDuffie Street - B

Amenities

Charming and comfortable downstairs apartment unit that is perfect for a young couple looking for a place to stay in the Montrose area. The unit has fresh stained wood floor with brand new Refrigerator, Oven, Range Hood, and Microwave. Washing machine and dryer are included.



A must see unit.



Good financial incentive to successful applicants.

Very well maintained 2 Unit duplex in the heart of Montrose, physically right next to popular bar West Alabama Ice House and Tacos Tierra Caliente Truck. Quick access to major highways. Surrounded by single family homes and new condos.



* Monthly rent covers Water and Trash Service.

* Rent is paid through an online portal.

* Pet-friendly management.

* Large backyard for pet.

* Tenant reserved off-street parking are located on-site.



Located close to major schools, the rail, museums, downtown, midtown, medical center, and walking distance to H.E.B and local grocery "Trader Joe's" restaurants and bars. Did not flood during Hurricane Harvey.