All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3810 Rawley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3810 Rawley Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

3810 Rawley Street

3810 Rawley St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3810 Rawley St, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Welcome home! This beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home has tons to offer. New Laminate flooring through out home with great natural lighting. Beautiful granite in kitchen with dark cabinets. Home won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Rawley Street have any available units?
3810 Rawley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Rawley Street have?
Some of 3810 Rawley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Rawley Street currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Rawley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Rawley Street pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Rawley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3810 Rawley Street offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Rawley Street offers parking.
Does 3810 Rawley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Rawley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Rawley Street have a pool?
No, 3810 Rawley Street does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Rawley Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3810 Rawley Street has accessible units.
Does 3810 Rawley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Rawley Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
The Dacoma
3900 Dacoma Street
Houston, TX 77092
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77016
AMLI City Vista
2221 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston