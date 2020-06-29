All apartments in Houston
3810 Main Street

3810 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Main Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
It's time to slow down. Your days as a mysterious internal spy of intrigue and spendor are long past you. No more shady deals with foreign diplomats from countries with questionable human rights records. No more romantic clandestine late night trysts with soon-to-be married members of royal families. Also, no more getting shot at by black leather clad people on motorcycles.

No more private helicopter access. You get the idea, you're going to have to slow down spend your days writing exciting spy novels, sipping on overpriced cocktails, and snap-chatting international royal family members from your sweet downtown Houston pool deck. The good times will be missed all right!

Quick Notes

Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.

Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)

Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.

We find people apartments professionally. It's super cool.

We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.

We are free to work with!

Apartments are pet friendly!

Tacos. Tacos are awesome.

Apartment Amenities

Two Custom Hardwood Style Flooring Options

Two Granite Countertop Selections

Sleek Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Full-size Washer and Dryer

Under Mount Sinks in Kitchen and Bath Suites

Spacious En-suite Master Bath Design with Custom Framed Mirrors

Walk- In Shower

Community Amenities

Elegant Clubroom with Epicurean Demonstration Kitchen

24/7 Athletic Center outfitted with Cardio Theatre, Free Weights, Individual Weight Machines and Expresso Bike featuring Interactive Display Board

Professional Spinning Facility available for Reservation

Private Access Yoga Studio

Executive Business Lounge with Wi-Fi Access, Comfort Seating and Commercial Copy Center

Upper Level Indoor/Outdoor Lounge featuring Media & Entertainment Area

Resort Style Swimming Pool with Entertainment Seating, Tanning Ledges and Poolside Wireless Access

Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Grilling Areas

Interior Corridors with Direct Access Garage Parking

Social Calendar with Activities

24/7 Emergency Maintenance

Recycling Programs Available

Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?

Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we are here. Taco Street Houston. We are in the business of finding people like you apartments. We are also super free to work with.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Main Street have any available units?
3810 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Main Street have?
Some of 3810 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3810 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Main Street offers parking.
Does 3810 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 3810 Main Street has a pool.
Does 3810 Main Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3810 Main Street has accessible units.
Does 3810 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.

