Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3807 Delano Street - 6
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:47 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3807 Delano Street - 6
3807 Delano Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3807 Delano Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3807 Delano Street - 6 have any available units?
3807 Delano Street - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3807 Delano Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Delano Street - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Delano Street - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 3807 Delano Street - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3807 Delano Street - 6 offer parking?
No, 3807 Delano Street - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 3807 Delano Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Delano Street - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Delano Street - 6 have a pool?
No, 3807 Delano Street - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Delano Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 3807 Delano Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Delano Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 Delano Street - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 Delano Street - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 Delano Street - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
