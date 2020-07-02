Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3806 Wipprecht - 11
3806 Wipprecht St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3806 Wipprecht St, Houston, TX 77026
Greater Fifth Ward
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 34 unit complex is located in North East Houston. Built in the 60's but has been recently renovated. Between 59, 610 and I10.
Metro stop located in front of the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3806 Wipprecht - 11 have any available units?
3806 Wipprecht - 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3806 Wipprecht - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Wipprecht - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Wipprecht - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 3806 Wipprecht - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3806 Wipprecht - 11 offer parking?
Yes, 3806 Wipprecht - 11 offers parking.
Does 3806 Wipprecht - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 Wipprecht - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Wipprecht - 11 have a pool?
No, 3806 Wipprecht - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 3806 Wipprecht - 11 have accessible units?
No, 3806 Wipprecht - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Wipprecht - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 Wipprecht - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 Wipprecht - 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 Wipprecht - 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
