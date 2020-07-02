3803 Winthrop St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Available 05/17/19 Quiet Home 288 Hwy/Beltway 8 Hobby Airport - Property Id: 108661



Older home on quiet street less than 15 minutes from downtown and Hobby Airport. Spacious master bedroom with full private bath. Theres a second full bath for remaining 2 bedrooms. Full wet bar for entertaining and a small backyard patio.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108661

Property Id 108661



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4789839)