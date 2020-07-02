3803 Winthrop Street, Houston, TX 77047 South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Available 05/17/19 Quiet Home 288 Hwy/Beltway 8 Hobby Airport - Property Id: 108661
Older home on quiet street less than 15 minutes from downtown and Hobby Airport. Spacious master bedroom with full private bath. Theres a second full bath for remaining 2 bedrooms. Full wet bar for entertaining and a small backyard patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108661 Property Id 108661
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4789839)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3803 Winthrop St have any available units?
3803 Winthrop St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 Winthrop St have?
Some of 3803 Winthrop St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Winthrop St currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Winthrop St is not currently offering any rent specials.