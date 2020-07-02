All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3803 Winthrop St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3803 Winthrop St
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:13 AM

3803 Winthrop St

3803 Winthrop Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3803 Winthrop Street, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Available 05/17/19 Quiet Home 288 Hwy/Beltway 8 Hobby Airport - Property Id: 108661

Older home on quiet street less than 15 minutes from downtown and Hobby Airport. Spacious master bedroom with full private bath. Theres a second full bath for remaining 2 bedrooms. Full wet bar for entertaining and a small backyard patio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108661
Property Id 108661

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4789839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Winthrop St have any available units?
3803 Winthrop St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 Winthrop St have?
Some of 3803 Winthrop St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Winthrop St currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Winthrop St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Winthrop St pet-friendly?
No, 3803 Winthrop St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3803 Winthrop St offer parking?
No, 3803 Winthrop St does not offer parking.
Does 3803 Winthrop St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Winthrop St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Winthrop St have a pool?
No, 3803 Winthrop St does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Winthrop St have accessible units?
No, 3803 Winthrop St does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Winthrop St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 Winthrop St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Peppermill Place
8440 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
The Travis
3300 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
Park at West Creek
2350 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston