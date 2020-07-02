Rent Calculator
3803 Mount Pleasant St
3803 Mount Pleasant Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3803 Mount Pleasant Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House for sale - Property Id: 220075
Single, family house
Beautiful house
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220075
Property Id 220075
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5535078)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3803 Mount Pleasant St have any available units?
3803 Mount Pleasant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3803 Mount Pleasant St have?
Some of 3803 Mount Pleasant St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3803 Mount Pleasant St currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Mount Pleasant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Mount Pleasant St pet-friendly?
No, 3803 Mount Pleasant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3803 Mount Pleasant St offer parking?
No, 3803 Mount Pleasant St does not offer parking.
Does 3803 Mount Pleasant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3803 Mount Pleasant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Mount Pleasant St have a pool?
No, 3803 Mount Pleasant St does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Mount Pleasant St have accessible units?
No, 3803 Mount Pleasant St does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Mount Pleasant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 Mount Pleasant St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
