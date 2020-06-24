All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3800 Garrott 1/2

3800 Garrott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Garrott Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
2 story Garage apartment. Open layout. Large kitchen area that can also be separated into a living room area. Washer and Dryer included as well as garage parking.
Fenced in behind a business.
Currently unavailable at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Garrott 1/2 have any available units?
3800 Garrott 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Garrott 1/2 have?
Some of 3800 Garrott 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Garrott 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Garrott 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Garrott 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Garrott 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3800 Garrott 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Garrott 1/2 offers parking.
Does 3800 Garrott 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Garrott 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Garrott 1/2 have a pool?
No, 3800 Garrott 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Garrott 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 3800 Garrott 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Garrott 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Garrott 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

