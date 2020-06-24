2 story Garage apartment. Open layout. Large kitchen area that can also be separated into a living room area. Washer and Dryer included as well as garage parking. Fenced in behind a business. Currently unavailable at this time.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3800 Garrott 1/2 have any available units?
3800 Garrott 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Garrott 1/2 have?
Some of 3800 Garrott 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Garrott 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Garrott 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.