Houston, TX
3737 Watonga Blvd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

3737 Watonga Blvd

3737 Watonga Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Watonga Boulevard, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/15/20 Oversized townhome - Property Id: 205339

Best rates in the area!!!

Must see 1/1 townhomes with lots of amenities, hardwood flooring, open kitchen concept great for entertaining, big bedrooms and walk-in closets,

Unique Features
All Electric Black Appliances
Full Size W/D Connections
Interior and Exterior Storage
Large Walk-In Closets
Picnic Area
Private Patio or Balcony
Spanish Speaking Staff
Wood Burning Fireplaces*

Call today for a personal tour 713-459 0082
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205339
Property Id 205339

(RLNE5784272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Watonga Blvd have any available units?
3737 Watonga Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 Watonga Blvd have?
Some of 3737 Watonga Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Watonga Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Watonga Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Watonga Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 Watonga Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3737 Watonga Blvd offer parking?
No, 3737 Watonga Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3737 Watonga Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 Watonga Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Watonga Blvd have a pool?
No, 3737 Watonga Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Watonga Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3737 Watonga Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Watonga Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 Watonga Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

