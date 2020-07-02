All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 24 2019 at 4:00 PM

3737 Texas 14

3737 Texas St · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Texas St, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $818, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $299, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Texas 14 have any available units?
3737 Texas 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3737 Texas 14 currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Texas 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Texas 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 Texas 14 is pet friendly.
Does 3737 Texas 14 offer parking?
No, 3737 Texas 14 does not offer parking.
Does 3737 Texas 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 Texas 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Texas 14 have a pool?
No, 3737 Texas 14 does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Texas 14 have accessible units?
No, 3737 Texas 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Texas 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 Texas 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3737 Texas 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3737 Texas 14 does not have units with air conditioning.

