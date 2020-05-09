Rent Calculator
3719 Lemon Tree Lane
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3719 Lemon Tree Lane
3719 Lemon Tree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3719 Lemon Tree Lane, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3719 Lemon Tree Lane have any available units?
3719 Lemon Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3719 Lemon Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Lemon Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Lemon Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 Lemon Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3719 Lemon Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 3719 Lemon Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3719 Lemon Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 Lemon Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Lemon Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 3719 Lemon Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Lemon Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3719 Lemon Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Lemon Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 Lemon Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 Lemon Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3719 Lemon Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
