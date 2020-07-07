All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3714 Kingston Vale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3714 Kingston Vale Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:07 PM

3714 Kingston Vale Drive

3714 Kingston Vale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3714 Kingston Vale Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,511 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5230020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 Kingston Vale Drive have any available units?
3714 Kingston Vale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 Kingston Vale Drive have?
Some of 3714 Kingston Vale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 Kingston Vale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3714 Kingston Vale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 Kingston Vale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3714 Kingston Vale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3714 Kingston Vale Drive offer parking?
No, 3714 Kingston Vale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3714 Kingston Vale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 Kingston Vale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 Kingston Vale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3714 Kingston Vale Drive has a pool.
Does 3714 Kingston Vale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3714 Kingston Vale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 Kingston Vale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3714 Kingston Vale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Driscoll
2201 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX 77019
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011
Cambria Cove
16350 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Galleria Flats
3001 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston