3711 San Felipe Street

Amenities
Welcome to this classy updated one bedroom unit in prestigious Inwood Manor. Walnut wood floors through out and tile kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful built-ins and desk area is the backdrop of the dining/living area. Spectacular views of River Oaks, Galleria, and downtown through the spacious balcony with also access the Master bedroom w/ floor to ceiling windows and his/hers walk in closets.The updated bathroom has shower/jacuzzi tub combination and trendy aqua tile surround. Amenities include: concierge, heated pool (open year round), dog park, 2 fitness areas, clubroom, guest suites. Desirable lock & leave lifestyle in River Oaks with close to 3 acres of manicured gardens. Utilities are included in the rental fee.