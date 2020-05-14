All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:58 PM

3711 San Felipe Street

3711 San Felipe Street · No Longer Available
Location

3711 San Felipe Street, Houston, TX 77027
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
guest suite
Welcome to this classy updated one bedroom unit in prestigious Inwood Manor. Walnut wood floors through out and tile kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful built-ins and desk area is the backdrop of the dining/living area. Spectacular views of River Oaks, Galleria, and downtown through the spacious balcony with also access the Master bedroom w/ floor to ceiling windows and his/hers walk in closets.The updated bathroom has shower/jacuzzi tub combination and trendy aqua tile surround. Amenities include: concierge, heated pool (open year round), dog park, 2 fitness areas, clubroom, guest suites. Desirable lock & leave lifestyle in River Oaks with close to 3 acres of manicured gardens. Utilities are included in the rental fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 San Felipe Street have any available units?
3711 San Felipe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 San Felipe Street have?
Some of 3711 San Felipe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 San Felipe Street currently offering any rent specials?
3711 San Felipe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 San Felipe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 San Felipe Street is pet friendly.
Does 3711 San Felipe Street offer parking?
No, 3711 San Felipe Street does not offer parking.
Does 3711 San Felipe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 San Felipe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 San Felipe Street have a pool?
Yes, 3711 San Felipe Street has a pool.
Does 3711 San Felipe Street have accessible units?
No, 3711 San Felipe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 San Felipe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 San Felipe Street has units with dishwashers.

