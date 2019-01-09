All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3702 Deerbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3702 Deerbrook Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:33 AM

3702 Deerbrook Drive

3702 Deerbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3702 Deerbrook Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,650 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4883543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 Deerbrook Drive have any available units?
3702 Deerbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3702 Deerbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3702 Deerbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 Deerbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3702 Deerbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3702 Deerbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 3702 Deerbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3702 Deerbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 Deerbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 Deerbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3702 Deerbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 3702 Deerbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3702 Deerbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 Deerbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3702 Deerbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3702 Deerbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3702 Deerbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Domain Memorial
14800 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
West 18th Lofts
2727 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
Colony Oaks
6666 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive
Houston, TX 77017
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston