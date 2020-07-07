All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3635 Villa Glen Drive

3635 Villa Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3635 Villa Glen Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 Villa Glen Drive have any available units?
3635 Villa Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3635 Villa Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Villa Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Villa Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3635 Villa Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3635 Villa Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 3635 Villa Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3635 Villa Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 Villa Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Villa Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 3635 Villa Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3635 Villa Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3635 Villa Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Villa Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3635 Villa Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3635 Villa Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3635 Villa Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

