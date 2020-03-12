3622 Pine Ridge Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Now offering a $120 month concession off the $1,450 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,330!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, a fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a view of the living room! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.