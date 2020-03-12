All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3622 Pine Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3622 Pine Ridge Lane
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:37 PM

3622 Pine Ridge Lane

3622 Pine Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3622 Pine Ridge Lane, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering a $120 month concession off the $1,450 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,330!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, a fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a view of the living room! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Pine Ridge Lane have any available units?
3622 Pine Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 Pine Ridge Lane have?
Some of 3622 Pine Ridge Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Pine Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Pine Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Pine Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3622 Pine Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3622 Pine Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3622 Pine Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 3622 Pine Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 Pine Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Pine Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 3622 Pine Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Pine Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3622 Pine Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Pine Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 Pine Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
Aster on Aldine
4505 Aldine Mail Route Rd
Houston, TX 77039
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway
Houston, TX 77058
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
Tuscany Oaks Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd
Houston, TX 77375

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston