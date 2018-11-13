All apartments in Houston
3605 Tanglewilde Street

3605 Tanglewilde Street · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Tanglewilde Street, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
Beautiful condominium with a lot of natural lights, cozy fireplace, spacious bedrooms. Fresh paint, updated bathroom and kitchen with one assigned carport. Close to shopping, dining and the highway 59. Come to see this beautiful home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Tanglewilde Street have any available units?
3605 Tanglewilde Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Tanglewilde Street have?
Some of 3605 Tanglewilde Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Tanglewilde Street currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Tanglewilde Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Tanglewilde Street pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Tanglewilde Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3605 Tanglewilde Street offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Tanglewilde Street offers parking.
Does 3605 Tanglewilde Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3605 Tanglewilde Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Tanglewilde Street have a pool?
No, 3605 Tanglewilde Street does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Tanglewilde Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3605 Tanglewilde Street has accessible units.
Does 3605 Tanglewilde Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Tanglewilde Street has units with dishwashers.

