Last updated March 28 2020 at 8:58 PM

3600 Jeanetta Street

3600 Jeanetta Street · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Jeanetta Street, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
VACANT - EASY TO SHOW!LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Immaculate condominium available for immediate move in! This 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo features laminate flooring and tile throughout main floor. Bathrooms and kitchen have been tastefully upgraded with fashionable fixtures and granite. The unit even includes it's own private patio! Enjoy the secluded spacious master bedroom located upstairs including two closets with ample storage space and separate balcony! Stackable Washer/Dryer connections. Assigned covered parking and 2 pools on site. Just minutes from Galleria, Shopping, Restaurant & Major Freeways. It has Easy Access all over Houston!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Jeanetta Street have any available units?
3600 Jeanetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Jeanetta Street have?
Some of 3600 Jeanetta Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Jeanetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Jeanetta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Jeanetta Street pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Jeanetta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3600 Jeanetta Street offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Jeanetta Street offers parking.
Does 3600 Jeanetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Jeanetta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Jeanetta Street have a pool?
Yes, 3600 Jeanetta Street has a pool.
Does 3600 Jeanetta Street have accessible units?
No, 3600 Jeanetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Jeanetta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Jeanetta Street has units with dishwashers.

