3600 Jeanetta Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

VACANT - EASY TO SHOW!LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Immaculate condominium available for immediate move in! This 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo features laminate flooring and tile throughout main floor. Bathrooms and kitchen have been tastefully upgraded with fashionable fixtures and granite. The unit even includes it's own private patio! Enjoy the secluded spacious master bedroom located upstairs including two closets with ample storage space and separate balcony! Stackable Washer/Dryer connections. Assigned covered parking and 2 pools on site. Just minutes from Galleria, Shopping, Restaurant & Major Freeways. It has Easy Access all over Houston!