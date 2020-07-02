3545 Bacon Street, Houston, TX 77021 OST - South Union
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unique area with all SINGLE units in this community. These are small homes with front and backyards. Great location close to 288. Minutes from Downtown. Elementary next door to community. Call us at 713-747-4998 FP3800
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3545 Bacon St have any available units?
3545 Bacon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3545 Bacon St currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Bacon St is not currently offering any rent specials.