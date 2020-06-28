3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

- Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Inwood Pines. Home was completely remodeled with new gray paint, new granite, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet in the bedrooms.



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE4681572)