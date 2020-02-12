All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln.

3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Inwood Pines. Home was completely remodeled with new gray paint, new granite, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet in the bedrooms.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4681572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. have any available units?
3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. have?
Some of 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. offers parking.
Does 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. have a pool?
No, 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 Mayfield Oaks Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

