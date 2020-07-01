All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 28 2019 at 12:22 PM

3522 Bloomfield St.

3522 Bloomfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Bloomfield Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with new flooring, new paint, new light fixtures, new Central AC.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5042025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Bloomfield St. have any available units?
3522 Bloomfield St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3522 Bloomfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Bloomfield St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Bloomfield St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3522 Bloomfield St. is pet friendly.
Does 3522 Bloomfield St. offer parking?
No, 3522 Bloomfield St. does not offer parking.
Does 3522 Bloomfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Bloomfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Bloomfield St. have a pool?
No, 3522 Bloomfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Bloomfield St. have accessible units?
No, 3522 Bloomfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Bloomfield St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 Bloomfield St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3522 Bloomfield St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3522 Bloomfield St. has units with air conditioning.

